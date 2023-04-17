Windsor police have arrested a suspect who allegedly broke into a mosque in the city’s east end.

The suspect entered the mosque through an unlocked entrance at the rear of the building. Once inside, police say he broke into a locked room and stole numerous hand tools, which he carried from the scene in a blue container.

Police say thanks to shares on social media, the 41-year-old turned himself in to police Monday morning. He has been charged with theft under $5,000.