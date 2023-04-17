Advertisement
Mosque break-in suspect turns himself into Windsor police
Published Monday, April 17, 2023 3:57PM EDT
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help in identifying this break-in suspect. (Source: Windsor Police Service)
Share:
Windsor police have arrested a suspect who allegedly broke into a mosque in the city’s east end.
The suspect entered the mosque through an unlocked entrance at the rear of the building. Once inside, police say he broke into a locked room and stole numerous hand tools, which he carried from the scene in a blue container.
Police say thanks to shares on social media, the 41-year-old turned himself in to police Monday morning. He has been charged with theft under $5,000.