Morning stabbing on Windsor's west side
Windsor police investigate a stabbing in the 300-block of Josephine Avenue on July 29. 2019. (Stefanie Masotti / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, July 29, 2019 9:53AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, July 29, 2019 11:48AM EDT
A stabbing reported on Monday morning had police crews in Windsor rushing to the 300-block of Josephine Avenue.
A suspect is in custody.
The call to police reporting the stabbing was recorded at approximately 8:24 a.m.
Police continue to hold the scene on Josephine Avenue as the investigation is in its early stages.
More to come.