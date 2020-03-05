WINDSOR, ONT -- No one was injured in a fire at a business on Howard Avenue early Thursday morning.

Crews responded to 4320 Howard Ave. around 5: 15 a.m. for a “small fire,” according to Windsor Fire.

An investigator has been called in to determine the cause.

There is no word on total damages.

The plaza at 4320 Howard Ave. houses a pizzeria, ice cream shop, and other small businesses.