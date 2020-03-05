Morning fire at Howard Avenue business under investigation
Published Thursday, March 5, 2020 9:47AM EST Last Updated Thursday, March 5, 2020 12:38PM EST
Firefighters responded to a fire at 4320 Howard Ave., in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Bob Bellacicco / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT -- No one was injured in a fire at a business on Howard Avenue early Thursday morning.
Crews responded to 4320 Howard Ave. around 5: 15 a.m. for a “small fire,” according to Windsor Fire.
An investigator has been called in to determine the cause.
There is no word on total damages.
The plaza at 4320 Howard Ave. houses a pizzeria, ice cream shop, and other small businesses.