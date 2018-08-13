

CTV Windsor





The federal finance minister made a stop in Windsor-Essex Monday as part of a nation-wide tour.

Bill Morneau chatted with business leaders and local politicians about such hot topics as auto and steel tariffs, NAFTA and the state of those negotiations.

“It's not surprising that many of the business leaders I spoke to this morning were advocates for moving forward as fast as possible on NAFTA,” says Morneau. “That's exactly the reason why we want to do so. We're recognize that Canadians, Canadian businesses are impacted, so it reinforces our resolve, which has always been strong, to get to a new and improved NAFTA."

During his stop, Morneau also visited the Windsor Assembly Plant, which he says gave him a better picture of just how many people in the region rely on manufacturing jobs and cross-border trade.

Morneau tells CTV News his government doesn't believe there are reasonable grounds for any sort of auto tariffs.

He says the climate of uncertainty caused by the lengthy NAFTA talks is a serious consideration for the Canadian government as they try to settle on a new, mutually beneficial agreement.