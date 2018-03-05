

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Finance Minister Bill Morneau says Canada should be exempted from the aluminum and steel tariffs U.S. President Donald Trump is weighing.

He says Canada is a "staunch ally" of the U.S. and that it has been "firm" in its opposition to the tariffs.

Speaking at a women's entrepreneurship event in Toronto, he stressed the tariffs are not advantageous to either country or national security.

Morneau's comments came hours after Trump tweeted he would nix aluminum and steel tariffs if NAFTA negotiations end with a new agreement that's more favourable for the U.S.

Unifor president Jerry Dias issued a statement on the issue.

"The proposed tariffs on steel and aluminum will have a devastating effect on jobs in several key industries, local regions across Canada and it will also directly impact the cost of items from cars to canned food," says Dias. "Ontario is a major supplier of steel and automobiles and Quebec a key supplier of aluminum, with Canada as the largest exporter of both to the States."

Unifor is calling on the federal government to take immediate action to ensure that Canada is not subject to these punitive tariffs, says Dias.

The latest round of NAFTA talks are concluding this week in Mexico City.

The Trump administration has been citing national security as the reason why it's eying tariffs of 10 per cent on aluminum and 25 per cent on steel.

With files from CTV Windsor.