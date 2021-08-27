WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is calling for businesses that "serve the public" to consider "patron/customer vaccination verification" as part of their vaccination policies.

In a statement released Friday, the health unit announced it has implemented a vaccination policy for its own staff "to ensure workforce availability and protect vulnerable clients amidst the pandemic’s fourth wave."

The health unit is hoping other employers follow suit and go one step further.

"As more and more workplaces and businesses are adopting a vaccine policy, a vaccination verification strategy for businesses that serve the public is needed," the region's chief medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed said.

"A global solution implemented across the province would support all regions and businesses’ to implement this seamlessly, however, if needed a local strategy may need to move forward.”

On Friday, the health unit reported 70 new cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex, bringing the active case count to 472.

Meanwhile, the mayor and and all councillors have publicly declared their full vaccination status — one week after Windsor city council directed administration to develop a mandatory vaccination policy for all municipal employees.

In a statement, they city said all municipally-elected officials were fully vaccinated earlier this year, but "today's proactive disclosure" is meant to encourage those who remain unvaccinated to get their shot.

“Access to vaccine is no longer at issue. We’ve got the Devonshire Mall site, pop-up clinics and even a Transit Windsor mobile clinic operating in our community today," said Ward 2 councillor Fabio Costante.

"While we are experiencing a heat wave this week, fall and winter are right around the corner, and the single best way to protect yourself and your loved ones is to get fully vaccinated.”