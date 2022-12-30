More Windsorites turn to espresso shots while making a Tim's run

Windsor residents stood out this year for choosing an espresso shot to get their boost from Tim Horton’s.

Tim Horton’s revealed which Canadian towns and cities were the biggest fans of some of the favourite menu items in 2022.

According to the Canadian coffee staple, Windsor had the highest per capita sales for espresso shots at Tim’s.

Map of Tim Horton's favoutires (Courtesy: Tim Horton's)

The company also revealed those in Miramichi, N.B. are the country’s biggest fans of Tim Horton’s original blend coffee.

Port Hope, Ont. residents are the biggest consumers of Farmer’s Wraps, Timmins Ont. residents enjoy Quenchers, while those in Cape Breton, N.S. are the biggest steeped tea drinkers.

- With files from AM800 News