More Transit Windsor bus routes added to potential COVID-19 exposure list

Windsor, Ont. -

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is informing the public of more Transit Windsor bus routes with possible COVID-19 exposures.

Here are the potential dates of exposure:

Nov. 8 – 5 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.: "Crosstown 2", 10:03 a.m. - 1:03 p.m.: "1C" East and West

Nov. 9 – 5 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.: "Crosstown 2", 10:03 a.m. - 1:03 p.m.: "1C" East and West

Nov. 10 – 5 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.: "Crosstown 2", 1:26 p.m. - 3:24 p.m.: "South Windsor 7"

WECHU asks anyone who was on those buses on the identified dates to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of exposure. If symptoms develop, get tested immediately.

The health unit previously notified the public of possible exposures on several other buses on Friday, Nov. 5.