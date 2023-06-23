More traffic cameras wanted in Windsor

Windsor police and the City of Windsor are hoping for more money for traffic cameras.

A $200,000 grant application is in the works to expand the traffic camera system across the city.

Currently there are about 60 cameras already in use throughout Windsor and 130 more are installed but waiting to be hooked up.

The cameras are used to correct signal timing and other incidents.

Police use them to monitor traffic live, especially when there are accidents or fires and to help aid in police investigations.

If the application to the Ontario Closed Circuit Television (or CCTV) grant program is approved, between 20 to 30 more cameras will be installed along Wyandotte, Ottawa, Erie, and Sandwich streets.

The cameras would be installed and running by spring or summer of 2024.