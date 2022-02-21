More traffic access given to side streets intersecting Huron Church Road

More roads around Huron Church Road are reopening to traffic over a week after police cleared protesters from the entrance of the Ambassador Bridge international border crossing.

Windsor police say Industrial Drive/Northwood Street is now open in all directions. The road intersects Huron Church Road near E.C. Row Expressway.

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Industrial/Northwood @ Huron Church Rd is now open in all directions.



A reminder that traffic heading N/B from the intersection of Tecumseh Road West @ Huron Church Rd is for bridge traffic only.



We continue reassessing & opening roads when it is safe to do so pic.twitter.com/fTcBnHAUbK — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) February 21, 2022

Officers are reminding the public that traffic heading northbound from the intersection of Tecumseh Road West at Huron Church Rd is for bridge traffic only.

“We continue reassessing and opening roads when it is safe to do so,” said police in a post on social media.

Tecumseh Road West at Huron Church Road was reopened to traffic Sunday.

The majority of Huron Church Rd. has been blocked to cross-town traffic for about a week as police continue to watch over the area.

Demonstrators protesting COVID-19 mandates set up a blockade on Huron Church Road on Monday, Feb. 7, disrupting traffic to the Ambassador Bridge.

After clearing the blockade following an injunction, police put up barricades along the east-west roads to prevent pop-up protests.

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens said Feb. 15, it could be a number of weeks before the area returns to normal.