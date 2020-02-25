More than three dozen charged in Chatham-Kent safety blitz
CTV News Windsor Published Tuesday, February 25, 2020 2:54PM EST
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police charged 37 drivers in an enforcement initiative Monday.
The blitz caught dozens of motorists, police say, who were travelling over the speed limit and committing other road infractions.
Police charged 28 motorists with various driving offences under the Highway Traffic Act.
Another nine were charged with speeding during police safety zone monitoring on McNaughton Avenue East.