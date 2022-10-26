More than 400 participants experience latest developments in automation at conference

Windsor-Essex’s largest automation conference attracted over 400 attendees and exhibitors this week to experience the latest developments in Industry 4.0.

Invest WindsorEssex (IWE) hosted the Emerging Technologies in Automation Conference and Trade Show: The Power of Automation in-person at Caesars Windsor, after back-to-back virtual conferences thanks to COVID-19.

“This is the largest number of attendees that we have had at this conference in person,” said Wendy Stark, director of business retention and expansion.

The conference and trade show is held annually in Windsor-Essex, bringing together international leaders in automation and technology and experts in advanced manufacturing and supply chain purchasers.

“We are so pleased to be returning to an in-person event this year where over 350 delegates and 45 exhibitors can network, make new connections and see demonstrations of the latest in automation technologies across many industries including agri-business, construction, automotive, healthcare and mould making,” Stark said.

Invest WindsorEssex (IWE) hosted the Emerging Technologies in Automation Conference and Trade Show: The Power of Automation in-person at Caesars Windsor in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

Stark said since 2016, the conference and trade show has grown far beyond the borders of Windsor-Essex, telling CTV News it is now an international event that still demonstrates and highlights the strength and innovative capabilities of the region’s local automation cluster.

“Honestly, it's across many industries,” Stark explained. “So people may think of automation as related to the automotive industry. But really, we have breakout sessions focusing on construction, focusing on healthcare, focusing on agritech is huge.”

“We've been known a long time as the center for Automotive for now being started to be known as the centre for automobility and mould making and tool and die has been a strength of ours for many, many years. But really, the automation is sort of the unsung hero of our region.”

Officials said the goal and design of the conference and trade show is to showcase and promote the hundreds of local companies that make the Windsor-Essex region known as a global leader in automation and advanced manufacturing.

“We are pleased to be able to provide this platform to present new and innovative technologies that are changing the face of manufacturing and automation not only in our region but throughout the world,” said Stephen MacKenzie, president and CEO, of Invest WindsorEssex. “For our region our size, I think per capita we have the highest concentration of companies working in automation on the planet. So it's quite extraordinary.”

MacKenzie explained that automation is unique in economic development.

“In strict economic development terms with our concentration of companies and our post secondaries involvement, it's a true industry cluster on its own,” MacKenzie said. “But it's an industry cluster that impacts all of our other industry clusters, healthcare, automotive, manufacturing, greenhouse. We had a presentation this morning on the mines, on mining and with the recent battery plant announcement and that underway, you know, it's going to be even more important.”

The event attracted international purchasers from the United States and Mexico as well as delegates from around the globe. Participants experienced the latest developments in automation, agri-business, automotive, healthcare, mobility and more. New technologies for the mould, tool and die industry and advanced manufacturing were showcased and the impact of artificial intelligence on the future of business practices was explored.

“Windsor is on the rise. We have the battery plant investment, the supply chain and investment, the commitment to investment to retool the Windsor Assembly Plant by Stellantis, so the expansion of our greenhouse industry, the demand for automation is going to be right there with them,” MacKenzie stated. “So perfect, perfect timing.”