Provincial police were out in full force on area roadways over the Civic Holiday long weekend.

A province-wide traffic enforcement initiative netted more than 160 charges in Essex County, including 79 speeding violations.

Two cars were impounded for stunt driving, where drivers can face fines up to $10,000 for traveling more than 50 kilometers per hour over the posted speed limit.

Nine people were charged for failing to move over for emergency vehicles and police also report five narcotics-related offences during traffic stops.

The Chatham-Kent Police Service also reports 150 motorists were charged with speeding and one driver was charged with stunt driving.

Chatham-Kent Police add eight temporary driver’s license suspensions for alcohol and drug related driving offences were issued and one driver was charged for driving while over the legal blood alcohol limit.