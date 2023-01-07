More than $20,000 raised by University of Windsor students and local Serbian community for Serbian families in need

A fundraiser put on by the Association of Serbian Student Philanthropists through the University of Windsor continues to draw in donations months later — doubling its initial goal.

Back in August, a night meant to bring the feel of a Serbian nightclub to Windsor, dubbed “Zurka iz Bloka,” was hosted in hopes of collecting cash for Serbs for Serbs Canada, a charity helping underprivileged families in Serbia and Montenegro.

So far, $20,000 has been tallied as a result of “Zurka iz Bloka,” organizers announced at a Serbian Orthodox Christmas Eve celebration Friday, with still more donations trickling in.

The event initially identified a family in Montenegro to benefit from funds raised, but Serbs for Serbs Canada has a policy capping single-family allocations at $10,000, so at least one additional family will benefit.

“It is a true testament to how our community can come together and make a big impact,” said Petar Bratic with the Association of Serbian Student Philanthropists.

“We were overwhelmed and incredibly thankful to our Serbian community and Windsor community friends for coming together to support this charitable event.”