More than 100 stranded travellers find refuge overnight in Chatham, Ont. Walmart during snowstorm

With blizzard conditions closing roads across the region Friday, dozens of stranded travellers are grateful they found refuge overnight at Walmart in Chatham.

Randy Morton, a Chatham resident who was stuck in Walmart overnight due to road closures, said there were over 100 people sheltering at the store, and that a simple trip to the store to buy pet food turned into an experience he'll never forget.

More than 100 travellers sought refuge in a Chatham, Ont. Walmart after a snowstorm paralyzed the region and left people stranded on Dec. 23, 2022. (Source: Randy Morton)

Morton said his trip to Walmart initially started on Friday afternoon when he went to go pick up some food for his two cats. He said the ride there was not “great,” but at the time wasn't bad either.

Morton lives near the Walmart, and believed it’d be a quick trip to and from the store.

On the ride home however is when Morton ran into problems.

“But when we did end up leaving Walmart the police turned us around and let us know that the road was closed. So, the only place for us to go was back to where we came from, so we went back to Walmart,” he explained.

Morton said he did not know how long the road was going to be closed for, but noted that there was a large number of vehicles left abandoned on the road.

He eventually took a break at the Walmart's closed McDonald’s to rest, and soon after the McDonalds became filled with other travellers who’d run into the same problem as Morton.

Judy, the manager of the Walmart, then sprung into action to make sure the stranded travellers, which included young children and even a couple with a baby, were safe for the night.

“The manager of the Chatham Walmart decided that she was going to make sure everybody was warm and nobody was stranded in cars. There would have been a lot of people really cold and really sick this morning,” said Morton.

He said Walmart employees stayed after their shifts ended to make sure everyone was comfortable.

“They brought snacks out and made tea and coffee. They got us air mattresses, comforters and throws. They even went to get a bunch games like board games and cards,” said Morton.

Checkout lanes were even turned into makeshift beds.

Between the stranded travellers and Walmart employees, Morton estimated about 110 people slept overnight at the Walmart.

Morton was able to return home Saturday morning, and is expressing his gratitude to the staff of Walmart.

“The staff at Walmart were absolutely amazing. It really makes you believe that there are people out there who care,” he said. “Humanity's not quite dead.”

To memorialize their misadventure of sleeping over in a Walmart during a snowstorm, Morton said everyone signed their name on a shirt with markers.

“[It’s] an experience that none of us will forget,” said Morton. “It's the sort of thing that we'll probably be telling our grandkids.”