WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor/Essex County Humane Society is hailing the second drive-thru microchip clinic of the year a success.

There were 107 pets microchipped Saturday in Leamington outside the Nature Fresh Farm Centre.

“Microchips are a real peace of mind,” said executive Director Melanie Coulter.

She said microchips offer permanent protection for pet owners should their animals get lost.

“A collar or tag are great to have. It’s visible. It’s quick. But, they can fall off, they can get lost or they can be taken off,” Coulter said.

“Very often, if we scan an animal and they have a microchip, we let the owner know that they’ve been found before they even know they’re lost.”

Kathryn Ducharme of Windsor came with her nine-month old beagle Gypsy.

“It was really good and no line ups! Perfect!” Ducharme missed the first microchip event in Windsor deciding the trip to Leamington was worth it. “Very simple, very simple easy process!”

In July, more than 400 pets were microchipped during the first similar event in Windsor, outside Devonshire Mall.

Coulter tells CTV News they weren’t expecting the same number in Leamington, noting there was pent up demand the first time.

“We’re happy with the numbers,” she said.

Coulter said this was the last microchip event for 2021, with two more planned next spring. She adds the event is intended for dogs, cats and rabbits with a charge of just $20, compared to the $60-$80 the procedure typically costs.

Coulter notes a translator was available in Leamington for those who speak Spanish.

“We wanted to make sure that we were accessible to a variety of communities,” she said. “Let as many people as possible protect their pets.”