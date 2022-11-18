More snow in the Friday forecast for Windsor-Essex

Forecasted temperatures in Windsor-Essex remain well below the average for this time of year.

More flurries are expected Friday with a daytime high around zero — the average for this time of year being closer to 7 C.

Friday: Cloudy. 30 per cent chance of flurries changing to 70 per cent chance of flurries this morning. Temperature steady near zero. Wind chill minus 9 this morning

Friday Night: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of flurries early this evening. Low minus 6. Wind chill minus 8 this evening and minus 13 overnight.

Saturday: Mainly cloudy. Temperature steady near minus 4. Wind chill near minus 14.

Sunday: Sunny. High minus 1.

Monday: Sunny. High plus 5.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 5.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 5.