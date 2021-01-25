Advertisement
More snow in the forecast for Windsor-Essex
CTVNewsWindsor.ca Published Monday, January 25, 2021 8:12AM EST Last Updated Monday, January 25, 2021 8:30AM EST
A snowy sunset in Windsor, Ont. (Courtesy Lira Sykja Okaj)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Environment Canada says more snow is on the way for Windsor-Essex.
The forecaster says Monday will see a mix of sun and cloud with winds gusting to 30km/h in the afternoon and a high reaching 0 Celsius.
Snow is expected to begin after midnight, up to 2 centimetres. There’s also a risk of freezing rain overnight, with more gusting winds. Temperature will be around -1C, but feel like -8C with the wind chill.
Environment Canada says periods of snow will ending near noon Tuesday, with anther 2cm expected. The temperature will remain steady near 0C.
As for Wednesday, the forecast says it will be cloudy with a high of -3C.