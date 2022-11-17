More snow and cooler temperatures for Windsor-Essex

Temperatures hover just above freezing in Windsor-Essex and slightly below average temperatures for this time of year.

According to Environment Canada, the average high is about 8 C, with the high for Thursday forecast to be 4 C.

Thursday: Mainly cloudy. 60 per cent chance of flurries early this morning. 70 percent chance of flurries late this afternoon. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 7 this morning.

Thursday Night: Mainly cloudy. 70 per cent chance of flurries changing to 30 per cent chance of flurries overnight. Low minus 1. Wind chill near minus 8.

Friday: Cloudy. 30 per cent chance of flurries in the afternoon. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 8 in the morning.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 1.

Sunday: Sunny. High minus 2.

Monday: Sunny. High plus 2.

Tuesday: Sunny. High plus 4.