

CTV Windsor





Caesars Windsor continues to reschedule performances impacted by the 60-day strike by employees.

Canadian stand-up comedian Russell Peters will perform on the Colosseum stage on Saturday, July 28 at 9 p.m. He was originally scheduled to perform on June 15.

Caesars says tickets previously purchased for his postponed show are valid and will be honoured on the new show date. If you have already requested a refund and it has been completed and processed through Ticketmaster, your previously purchased ticket is now null and void.

The casino has also announced two new shows.

Pop music icon Barry Manilow will take the stage at Caesars Windsor on Friday, July 13 at 9 p.m. Manilow has sold more than 85 million albums and has 50 Top 40 hits.

Comedian, actress, writer, producer and director, Amy Schumer will also return to The Colosseum stage with a new standup tour Amy Schumer & Friends on Thursday September 13 at 8 p.m. Joining her on stage will be Bridgett Everett, Rachel Feinstein and Mia Jackson.

Ticket purchases can be made through www.caesarswindsor.com, www.ticketmaster.ca or at the Box Office located in the main casino building on the second floor, open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and on additional show days.

Caesars Windsor is set to reopen at 11 a.m. on Thursday after a 60-day strike by 2,100 workers.

Members of Unifor Local 444 ratified a new three-year agreement by 75 per cent on Monday.

The new contract includes a wage increase of $1.75 over three years, plus a signing bonus. The union says there is also improved language for outscouring and job security.