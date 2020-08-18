WINDSOR, ONT. -- For about three weeks drivers can expect more traffic restrictions at the Dougall Avenue and Cabana Road intersection starting Thursday.

The City of Windsor issued a release Tuesday outlining the intersection detour, the following blocks will be implemented:

For eastbound traffic on Cabana, there will be no through lane available, only left or right turns onto Dougall Avenue.

For westbound traffic, Cabana Road West will be closed at Dougall Avenue with only local traffic permitted. Please use Howard Avenue as a detour route.

For northbound traffic, only one through lane will be available on Dougall Avenue, and there will be no right nor left turns onto Cabana.

For southbound traffic, there will be only one through lane and right turns onto Cabana available, but there will be no left turn onto Cabana when heading south.

Pedestrian access and access to area businesses will be available adjacent to the intersection.