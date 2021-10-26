More rain in the forecast for Windsor-Essex

Windsor, Ont. -

Environment Canada says more rain is in the forecast for the Windsor area this week.

The forecast calls for a mainly cloudy day on Tuesday with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the morning. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 9 Celsius.

There’s also a 30 per cent chance of drizzle overnight. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light after midnight. Low 6 C.

Here’s the forecast for the rest of the week: