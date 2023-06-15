More rain expected through the region on Thursday

Another round of showers and thunderstorms is expected in the region on Thursday.

Temperatures remain seasonal for the next couple of days before jumping on the weekend close to the 30 C mark.

Overnight, temperatures are steady between 13 C and 16 C, normal for this time of year is 15 C.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Thursday: Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness this morning then 60 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 24. Humidex 26.

Thursday Night: Showers or a few thunderstorms ending late this evening then cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 13.

Friday: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers early in the morning. High 23. Humidex 28. UV index 8 or very high.

Saturday: Sunny. High 28

Sunday: Sunny. High 29.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27.