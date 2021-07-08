WINDSOR, ONT. -- It will be another rainy day Thursday as showers and thunderstorms are expected to produce locally heavy rainfall in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

According to Environment Canada, showers and thunderstorms are forecasted to move across the area with some capable of producing heavy rainfall of 30 to 50 mm, isolated amounts more than 50 mm is possible in some areas.

Rainfall warnings may be required for some areas of the region.

Temperatures cool down on Thursday with a high of 24 C and a humidex of 33 C for parts of the day.

“We are looking at some cooler air, but it’s still active through to Friday with scattered showers,” CTV Windsor’s meteorologist Gary Archibald says.

The rain is expected to let up on Saturday with sunshine returning and a high of 25 C but the rain won’t stay away for long as Sunday calls for rain and a high of 24 C.