More outbreaks, 20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex

Windsor-Essex County Health Unit office in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Sept. 18, 2015. (Alana Hadadean / CTV Windsor) Windsor-Essex County Health Unit office in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Sept. 18, 2015. (Alana Hadadean / CTV Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories