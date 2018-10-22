More OLG money for Windsor, Chatham-Kent
Caesars Windsor is shown in this file photo in Windsor, Ont., on Nov. 16, 2012. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, October 22, 2018 1:44PM EDT
The City of Windsor and the Municipality of Chatham-Kent have received some big cheques from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation.
The second quarter non-tax gaming revenue payment to Windsor for hosting Caesars Windsor totals just over $3.4-million.
Windsor has now received $4.6-million in this fiscal year.
Since May of 1994, Windsor has received more than $53-million.
Chatham-Kent’s second quarter non-tac gaming revenue payment totals $216,565 for hosting Gateway Casinos Dresden.
In this fiscal year, the municipality has received $479,793.
Since April 2001, Chatham-Kent has received more than $11.4-million in revenue from OLG.
These payments are made under an equitable formula in the Municipality Contribution Agreement that determines the funds municipalities receive for hosting a gaming facility.
Construction is now underway on the $36 million Cascades Casino in Chatham-Kent, with a scheduled completion date of mid-2019.