

CTV Windsor





The City of Windsor and the Municipality of Chatham-Kent have received some big cheques from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation.

The second quarter non-tax gaming revenue payment to Windsor for hosting Caesars Windsor totals just over $3.4-million.

Windsor has now received $4.6-million in this fiscal year.

Since May of 1994, Windsor has received more than $53-million.

Chatham-Kent’s second quarter non-tac gaming revenue payment totals $216,565 for hosting Gateway Casinos Dresden.

In this fiscal year, the municipality has received $479,793.

Since April 2001, Chatham-Kent has received more than $11.4-million in revenue from OLG.

These payments are made under an equitable formula in the Municipality Contribution Agreement that determines the funds municipalities receive for hosting a gaming facility.

Construction is now underway on the $36 million Cascades Casino in Chatham-Kent, with a scheduled completion date of mid-2019.