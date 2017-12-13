

CTV Windsor





Expect to see a brighter downtown Windsor in the near future.

The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association (DWBIA), along with Windsor Police, unveiled a four phase project Wednesday that officials say will enhance the area and improve safety.

The first phase of the $19,000 project is lights for four alleyways in the city centre.

“It's going to light up space that's otherwise not light during nighttime hours.,” says DWBIA Chair Larry Horwitz.

The second phase of the project involves crime prevention, through an environmental design workshop.

“By making downtown safe and comfortable, by cleaning up the alleys by lighting them up, we're going to make it safer, healthier and better for our community, residents and tourists as well as create new businesses and opportunities and jobs,” says Horwitz.

Four needle drop-off boxes will also be installed throughout the downtown core.

The DWBIA says it will also work with another downtown organization to clean up the alleys.