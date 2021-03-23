WINDSOR, ONT. -- The City of Windsor has announced more improvements for the $4.9-million Huron Church Road reconstruction project.

City officials say improvements to Huron Church that are set to begin in early April will provide important infrastructure upgrades and a new smooth surface to a substantial section of the busy roadway between Tecumseh Road and College Avenue.

Weather permitting, the work is expected to be complete by September 2021.

The reconstruction project is possible thanks to $3 million in funding from the provincial government under the Connecting Links Program. The city will contribute the remaining funds.

“The work includes new concrete pavement; concrete curbs, medians and sidewalks between Girardot Street and College Avenue; replacement of select water mains and services; street lighting improvements; and new traffic signal infrastructure at the intersection of Huron Church and Tecumseh,” according to a news release from the city.

Stage 1 of construction will see the complete closure of the southbound lanes of the roadway, shifting all traffic to the northbound lanes where two-way traffic will be temporarily installed.

Once Stage 1 is complete, traffic will shift to the north side. Two southbound lanes and one northbound lane of travel will remain available on Huron Church throughout the course of construction. During construction, no left turns will be permitted off Huron Church Road through the construction zone.

The city has distributed information to businesses and residents along the route, the Ontario Trucking Association and FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles). Road signage will be in place two weeks prior to the start of construction.

Work announced Tuesday is in addition to $4.85 million invested in 2020. Work on Huron Church between Malden Road and Pool Avenue was completed in September of last year and included similar upgrades to concrete, curbs, sidewalks, medians and street lighting.

The 2021 City of Windsor Budget committed $1.6 billion towards municipal capital projects, with over $170 million being spent this year.