More frosty weather on the way in Windsor-Essex

An overnight frost advisory in Windsor-Essex turns into increasing cloudy periods and chance of showers on Tuesday.

The temperature is expected to reach double digits but barely, and another overnight risk of frost on the way.

Tuesday: Increasing cloudiness. A few showers beginning near noon. High 10. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tuesday Night: A few showers ending this evening then cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Low plus 1 with risk of frost.

Wednesday: Cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. High 11. UV index 4 or moderate.

Thursday: Sunny. High 15.

Friday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 13.

Saturday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 12.

Sunday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 11.