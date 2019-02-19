

Another round of freezing rain could be heading towards Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the region.

Freezing rain is expected as another low pressure system developing over the Southern Plains States moves toward the Great Lakes.



The forecaster says most areas will receive a brief period of snow Wednesday morning, followed by a quick transition to freezing rain early Wednesday afternoon.

Freezing rain or freezing drizzle will change to occasional rain or drizzle late Wednesday afternoon as temperatures rise above the zero degree mark.



Untreated surfaces may become icy and slippery. Travel may be affected.

Environment Canada issued freezing rain warnings at least two times already this month.