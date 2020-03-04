WINDSOR, ONT -- Moderate to strong winds are expected overnight that could lead to more flooding across Lake Erie, including Erie Shore Drive in Chatham-Kent.

Erie Shore Drive has been closed temporarily by council following another state of emergency due to flooding and damage.

The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority says that tonight’s winds could once again cause flooding in the area and across Lake Erie.

The southwest winds are coming from a direction that has caused problems before.

While the winds are considered moderate due to the directions damage and flooding is possible.