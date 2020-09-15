WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP executed a third search warrant executed at a Leamington home, resulting in more drugs being seized.

The Essex County Community Street Crime Unit executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances search warrant at an Erie Street South residence on Sept. 9.

As a result of an ongoing investigation, police determined that people at the residence continued to sell illicit narcotics, following two previous warrants executed on July 16 and July 30, 2020.

A traffic stop investigation on Sept. 9, resulted in the arrest of three people for narcotic-related offences.

A search warrant executed the same day, at an address in the 100 block of Erie Street South led to the arrest of further individuals and the confiscation of additional quantities of illicit narcotics.

Numerous charges were laid under the Criminal Code of Canada, the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and the Cannabis Act against six people.

In all, over $35,000 in illicit drugs, including fentanyl, purple fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine and Canadian currency was seized as a result of the motor vehicle investigation and subsequent search warrant.