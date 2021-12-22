More COVID-19 vaccination options launching in Essex County

Windsor, Ont. -

A COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic is reopening in Leamington.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, in partnership with the Municipality of Leamington and the County of Essex, will be reopening the clinic at the Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre in Leamington starting on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.

The clinic, located at 249 Sherk Street in the Municipality of Leamington, will have appointments available from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and will be providing first, second and third doses.

Appointments will be required and drop-ins are not permitted at this time. Booking of appointments will start on Wednesday, December 29 at 8 a.m. For booking information and additional information on eligibility, visit www.WEVax.ca or call 226-773-2200.

“I am extremely proud of our Leamington residents that have stepped up to become fully vaccinated over the last year. However, our work isn’t done,” said Leamington Mayor Hilda MacDonald. “We need everyone who is eligible to get their booster shot as soon as possible, and the Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre is a great convenient place to do just that. Please go online and book appointments for you and your family as soon as you can.”

WECHU, in partnership with the Community Response and Stabilization Team and the Town of Kingsville, is also working with employers of Temporary Foreign Workers (TFWs) in the agricultural sector to provide an upcoming series of COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

The health unit said these clinics are specifically designed to provide vaccination to TFWs working and living in Windsor and Essex County. Direct communication has already occurred with the employers. For more information on this initiative, call 519-258-2146 and dial 6.

“The ultimate goal is to get as many people living in our community vaccinated to help reduce the impact of the virus,” said Kingsville Mayor Nelson Santos. “A clinic dedicated to Temporary Foreign Workers is an ideal way to ensure there is enough capacity for our entire community, including those most vulnerable.”

COVID-19 vaccines are also available at local participating pharmacies, the Devonshire Mall mass vaccination site, by appointment through participating healthcare providers, and at community pop-up vaccination clinics. Third dose appointments are available for those over the age of 18 and must be scheduled three months (or 84 days) after a second dose.