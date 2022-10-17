More charges withdrawn in Chatham shooting

The Ministry of the Attorney General confirms two more charges have been dropped in a January 2021 shooting.

On Jan. 26, police say two people sustained gunshot wounds in the incident on Harvey Street in Chatham.

They were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A third person was shot at, but not wounded, and a dog was also shot and killed during the incident.

Afterwards, police charged five people as a result.

CTV News has learned charges have now been withdrawn against ‪Rylie Dejonge-Vandusen and Brianna Gardiner, although the ministry did not provide an explanation as to why.

‪ Both were facing three counts each of attempted murder.

CTV News has asked for clarification on the status of charges against two other teenagers who’s names are protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Terry St. Hill, 21, has already pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm with intent to endanger life, possession of a firearm while prohibited and one count of killing an animal in connection to this incident.

He had been facing three attempted murder charges.

St. Hill will be back in court on Oct. 31.