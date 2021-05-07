WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent bylaw enforcement officials have laid five charges in relation to the April 26 anti-lockdown rally in Tecumseh Park.

Officials noted that they continue to review information they have available to identify others who may have violated the Reopening Ontario Act. Charges may be brought for up to six months following the event.

“Those charged are not being identified at this time,” said a news release from the municipality.

Bylaw officials did not lay charges as a result of the April 30 “Opening Day” event promoted on social media encouraging businesses to violate the anti-COVID measures.

The municipality said prior to the day of the event, the organizer announced the event was cancelled due to lack of interest.

Chatham-Kent Police, public health Inspectors and bylaw enforcement officers all conducted inspections of the businesses associated with the event.

Inspections took place throughout the day and none of the businesses were found to be in violation of the provincial regulations. As such, no fines were laid related to the event.

Prior to the event, the municipality advised businesses through a media release that provisions of the Act would be enforced.

Municipal officials are thanking businesses that have chosen to comply with the province-wide regulations imposed last month.

The Ontario stay-at-home order expires on May 19.