More alleged victims come forward in sex assault case involving Windsor coach

Windsor police say more alleged victims have come forward in a sex assault investigation involving a local coach and high school advisor.

In March, the Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit launched an investigation into allegations of multiple persons under the age of 18 years old being sexually assaulted.

Police continued to actively investigate. Police say as a result of a previous news release, two more victims came forward.

On April 5, a young female victim came forward and reported an incident to police involving the accused, Michael Hampden-Carter.

Investigators determined that in February of 2019, while working in the capacity as a coach/mentor in the sporting community, Hampden-Carter allegedly sexually assaulted the victim.

On April 13, another young female victim came forward and reported to police two incidents involving Hampden-Carter.

Investigators launched and investigation and determined the incidents occurred between November of 2021 and March of 2022 while the accused was working as a mentor at a school program in which the victim was enrolled in.

Investigators determined that the accused was communicated with the victims in person and electronically, through a social media application.

On April 14, Hampden-Carter (also known as Michael Carter) was arrested without incident and charged with:

Sexual assault - two counts

Sexual exploitation

Investigators believed there is a potential for further victims and encourage any further victims or anyone with further information to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.