WINDSOR -- Two Windsor moms say their kids are suspended, even though their vaccinations are up to date.

Bre-Anna Bonse says she gave the updated vaccine dates to both the school and Windsor-Essex County Heath Unit and still her children, Julius and Harmony were suspended on Wednesday.

Bonse says she had to wait to get the paperwork approved, even though it’s been completed before.

”The health unit workers are telling me, they don’t have enough help to get through all the paperwork,” says Bonse.

Another local mom, Linda Sanger says the same thing is happening to her daughter.

”My daughters immunization records are held hostage somewhere inside of this building,” says Sanger.

She says she was called at work to come get her daughter from Southwood School because she isn’t allowed to be there.

“I come down here and they’re at number 33 and I’m 83 so I’ve got a long, long wait ahead of me,” says Sanger.

CTV News asked health unit officials about Bonse and Sanger’s children.

"We are not able to conduct interviews due to competing priorities,” says health unit spokesperson Mike Janisse. “The Health Unit is doing their best to address the demands on the first day of suspensions. The Health Unit is working diligently to continue to ensure that all student immunization records are updated in a timely manner. We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding."

The health unit says about 1,400 Windsor-Essex elementary students were suspended on Wednesday due to incomplete immunization records.

Medical Officer of Health Unit Dr. Wajid Ahmed says it is an effort to keep the community safe and healthy from the spread of vaccine preventable diseases.

“The Immunization of School Pupils Act requires public health units to maintain and review vaccine records for every student attending school and to enforce a school suspension for incomplete immunization information,” says Ahmed.

Ahmed says once a parent/guardian provides the WECHU with an updated immunization record for their child, the record will be updated, the parent/guardian and the school principal will be informed, the suspension will be lifted, and the student can return to school.

Walk-in Immunization clinics are available at the Health Unit on Wednesday and throughout the week.

Immunization records are accepted in person between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the health unit’s Windsor and Leamington offices. The student’s primary care provider can also fax an updated immunization record to the WECHU at (519-258-7288).