Moment of silence at UWindsor honours crash victims
Published Wednesday, January 15, 2020 4:42PM EST
A memorial service takes place at the University of Windsor for Iran plane crash victims in Windsor on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. (Angelo Aversa / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR -- A moment of silence was held at the University of Windsor on Wednesday.
A hush fell over the campus a 1 p.m. to honour the victims of the plane crash in Iran one week ago.
The ukraine international airlines flight was mistakenly shot down and claimed 176 lives, including five people who had a connection with UWindsor.
The moment of silence was observed at other universities across the country.