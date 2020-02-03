Mom and daughter displaced after Essex house fire
Published Monday, February 3, 2020 9:25AM EST Last Updated Monday, February 3, 2020 4:02PM EST
Crews were called to the 100 block of Laird Avenue in Essex around 5 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.(Courtesy _OnLocation_ / Twitter)
ESSEX, ONT. -- A mom and daughter have been displaced after fire broke out in their Essex home.
Essex firefighters responded to the blaze in the 100 block of Laird Avenue around 5 a.m. Monday.
There were no reported injuries.
Damage is estimated at $225,000 to the home and contents.
The cause is listed as accidental.
RELATED IMAGES