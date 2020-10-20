WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent Police say they are investigating an arson in the city.

Police say unknown suspect(s) threw a Molotov cocktail towards the bedroom of a residence on Jeffrey Street just before 1 a.m. Monday morning.

The Molotov cocktail burnt itself out and melted the siding around the window, causing about $2,000 damage, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Bryan Vaughan bryanv@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #87164. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.