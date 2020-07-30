WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Ministry of Labour is investigating a single COVID-19 case at an industrial facility in Windsor.

The ministry says it was notified of an occupational illness on July 27 at Prince Metal Products on Prince Road.

A ministry spokesperson tells CTV News that it was reported one worker was affected with COVID-19 and that an inspector has been assigned to investigate.

The investigation continues.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says there are 12 workplaces experiencing outbreaks - six agricultural facilities in Kingsville and Leamington, five manufacturing facilities in Windsor, Leamington, Tecumseh and Kingsville and one construction company in Leamington.

WECHU has not released the names of the workplaces.