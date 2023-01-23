MOL investigating after woman struck by a piece of equipment in Tilbury

A woman is in Windsor Regional Hospital with multiple fractures after being struck by a piece of equipment at Mahle Filter Systems in Tilbury on Friday.

Coworkers tell CTV News that the woman was pinned under a lift truck. She is currently in stable condition at hospital.

The Ministry of Labour confirmed on Monday that a worker was struck by a piece of equipment.

A ministry inspector was assigned and attended the location on Jan. 20.

The ministry’s investigation is ongoing.