Chatham-Kent council has approved its 2019 budget with a small tax increase.

The decision came Tuesday evening during the third night of budget deliberations.

The budget calls for a 1.99 per cent tax hike. It represents about a $57 increase on an average home assessment of $168,300.

The municipality says the 2019 budget includes a $4,088,000 investment in infrastructure, $387,000 for increased Community Partnership funding, new investments to support the CKPlan2035 Environmental Sustainability area of strategic focus, debt reduction and sustainable investments in many services.

Budget Chair Councillor Brock McGregor says the budget contains a good mix of community investment and fiscal responsibility.

“Council realized the importance of funding infrastructure and paying down debt while at the same time making sure the increase is as low as possible,” says McGregor.

Mayor Darrin Canniff adds every dollar invested through such programs as the Community Partnership Fund multiplies several times over in benefitting Chatham-Kent.

The municipality held five community open houses and three budget committee meetings.

Officials say they also had 968 residents visit the “Have Your Say on the 2019 Budget” survey, which was an on-line budget consultation tool to gauge community concerns.