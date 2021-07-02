WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Moderna COVID-19 vaccine walk-in clinic open Friday.

Anyone looking to get the mRNA shot can visit the Howard Medical Centre at 2285 Howard Ave. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

No appointment is needed.

If you are looking to get your first dose you must be 18 years or older.

If you are looking to get your second dose, you must wait at least 21 days if your first dose was Pfizer. You must wait 18 days if your first dose was Moderna and you are required to wait eight weeks if your first dose was AstraZeneca.

A reminder to bring proof of your first dose