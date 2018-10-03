

Windsor-Essex’s 2018 Vital Signs report shows the community thinks we are doing okay when it comes to the quality of life.

The report reflects a consistency in grades within most areas this year.

“The Vital Signs Report shows the community is dedicated to making life better in Windsor-Essex,” said Lisa Kolody, executive director. “We found survey responses to be quite positive with many reflecting that Windsor-Essex is on the right track within most issue areas.”

“The Vital Signs report is an excellent resource that we use throughout the year to guide our grant making at the Foundation,” said Jelle Donga, chair of the board of directors. “It outlines where the needs and strengths are in Windsor-Essex, what the community priorities are, and it helps us determine where our funding will provide the greatest impact locally.”

The report gave a satisfactory grade for responses when dealing with work, health and wellness, safety and the environment.

But housing and regional transportation in the County scored a failing grade.

Some of the top priorities identified in Vital Signs® 2018 include:

- Providing a living wage to employees

- Improving access to mental health programs and services

- Creating a regional transportation system connecting Windsor and Essex County

Vital Signs is a community resource that builds knowledge, informs grant making, and identifies strategic priorities.

There are 24 Canadian community foundations participating in the Vital Signs program this year, with 100 community foundations participating globally. This is the sixth year the WindsorEssex Community Foundation has published a Vital Signs report.

The report is available online at the WECF website.