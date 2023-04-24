Mixed precipitation expected Monday

Sunshine is on the way for the week just behind a day of possible flurries and rain showers on Monday.

Temperatures are actually forecast to be slightly below the normal level of 16 C for this time of year.

Sunshine mid-week will warm things up a little bit before more rain expected on the weekend.

Monday: Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries or rain showers changing to 60 per cent chance of rain showers near noon. High 10.

Monday Night: Mainly cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers this evening. Clearing overnight. Low plus 1.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 10. UV index 6 or high.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 12.

Thursday: Sunny. High 14.

Friday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 14.

Saturday: Showers. High 14.