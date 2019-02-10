

Environment Canada says there is significant mixed precipitation in the forecast, including snow and ice pellets for Southern Ontario.

The agency has issued a special weather statement as a result of a possible winter storm arriving Tuesday.

A low pressure system over the Southern Plains States may intensify into a storm as it tracks over Southern Ontario.

Snow and ice pellets are expected to arrive after midnight Monday, then will change through freezing rain to rain Tuesday as milder air arrives briefly.

Precipitation will turn back to snow Tuesday night as colder air returns in the wake of the low pressure system.

How much snow, freezing rain, and rain falls on a particular region will depend on the exact track of the low and how far north the milder air can get over Southern Ontario, the agency says.

It says this weather system may have a significant impact on travel.