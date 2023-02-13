Mixed bag of weather expected in Windsor, Ont. this week

From sunshine, to overcast skies, wind, precipitation and a wide range of temperatures, Windsor will see it all week.

According to Environment Canada, the start of the work week in Windsor will see mainly cloudy skies, before clearing late in the morning. Winds will be sustained at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h in the morning with a high of 9 C.

Overnight Monday, skies will be clear while the low will dip down to – 5 C, feeling like – 8 overnight.

On Valentine’s Day Tuesday, Windsor can expect sunny skies with increasing cloudiness in the afternoon. Winds will be sustained in the morning at 20 km/h, with gusts of up to 40 km/h, and a high of 10 C, feeling like – 9 with the wind chill in the morning.

Overnight Tuesday will see cloudy skies and a 40 per cent chance of showers, and a low of 5 C.

For the middle of the workweek, a mix of sun and cloud is expected with a 60 per cent chance of rain. It will also be windy with a high of 14 C.

Cloudy skies and a low of 4 C are expected overnight Wednesday.

Here’s a look at Windsor’s forecast for the rest of the week:

Thursday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of rain. High of 5 C.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. High of – 2 C.

Saturday: Sunny. High of 3 C.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High of 7 C.