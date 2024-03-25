Mix of sun and rain showers for the week ahead

Spring-like temperatures return to the forecast Monday and continue throughout the week.

Monday will start with a mix of sun and cloud before showers move back into the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday.

We will have double-digit temperatures to start the week as well but things cool off slightly towards the end of the week to more seasonal temperatures around the 10 C mark.

The normal high for this time of year is around 0 C and the low around 0 C.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 13. UV index 5 or moderate.

Monday Night: Increasing cloudiness. Showers beginning before morning. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low 7.

Tuesday: Showers ending in the morning then mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Wind south 40 km/h gusting to 70. High 13.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 8.

Thursday: Sunny. High 7.

Friday: Sunny. High 10.