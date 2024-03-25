WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Mix of sun and rain showers for the week ahead

    (Source: Pat Goertz) (Source: Pat Goertz)
    Share

    Spring-like temperatures return to the forecast Monday and continue throughout the week.

    Monday will start with a mix of sun and cloud before showers move back into the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday.

    We will have double-digit temperatures to start the week as well but things cool off slightly towards the end of the week to more seasonal temperatures around the 10 C mark.

    The normal high for this time of year is around 0 C and the low around 0 C.

     

    Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

    Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 13. UV index 5 or moderate.

    Monday Night: Increasing cloudiness. Showers beginning before morning. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low 7.

    Tuesday: Showers ending in the morning then mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Wind south 40 km/h gusting to 70. High 13.

    Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 8.

    Thursday: Sunny. High 7.

    Friday: Sunny. High 10.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News