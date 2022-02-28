Mix of sun and clouds in Windsor-Essex Monday

A playground in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. (Source: Lira Sykja Okaj) A playground in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. (Source: Lira Sykja Okaj)

Ukraine slows Russian advance, talks underway in Belarus

Russian and Ukrainian officials met for talks Monday amid high hopes but low expectations for any diplomatic breakthrough, after Moscow ran into unexpectedly stiff resistance when it unleashed the biggest land war in Europe since World War II.

People take photos of still-smouldering destroyed Russian military vehicles on the outskirts of Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Does Putin's alert change risk of nuclear war?

Russian President Vladimir Putin's implied threat to turn the Ukraine war into a broader nuclear conflict presents U.S. President Joe Biden with choices rarely contemplated in the atomic age, including whether to raise the alert level of U.S. nuclear forces.

How Zelensky is changing the West's response to Russia

Five days into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has already done more to transform the West's policy toward Russia than 30 years of post-Cold War summits, policy resets and showdowns with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

World's largest plane destroyed in Ukraine

The world's largest aircraft, the Antonov AN-225, has been destroyed during the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to Ukrainian officials, generating alarm and sadness among the aviation world in which it occupies almost cult status.

