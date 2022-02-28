Mix of sun and clouds in Windsor-Essex Monday

Environment Canada is calling for a mix of sun and clouds with lower than average temperatures.

The forecaster says the region is supposed to reach a high of 0C with a steady temperature near -1C throughout the day, and a wind chill of -15C in the morning.

Here’s the forecast over the next several days:

Tuesday, cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high 5C.

Wednesday, flurries or rain showers with a high 4C.

Thursday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of -2C.

Friday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 1C.

Saturday, cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high 5C

The average high temperature this time of year is 2.8C and the average low is -5.2C.